Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 335 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,341,000 after purchasing an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.73. 4,334,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,755,688. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $75.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average of $71.65.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.