Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,441 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $16.91 on Wednesday, reaching $630.81. 290,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $603.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.55. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $654.02.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

