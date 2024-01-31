Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2,469.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,356 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 0.8% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $171.42.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

