Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 163,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,083,000 after buying an additional 457,617 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,175,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,112,000 after buying an additional 407,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,086,000 after buying an additional 172,506 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.39. 576,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $68.75.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

