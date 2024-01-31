Scarborough Advisors LLC Purchases 59,331 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,331 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,339,000 after buying an additional 2,293,824 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,956 shares of company stock worth $48,991,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

PG traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.31. 2,835,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,344,842. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.50. The stock has a market cap of $370.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

