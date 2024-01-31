Scarborough Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,078 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 43,459 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. 13,257,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,977,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

