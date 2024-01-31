Scarborough Advisors LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Scarborough Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,892 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.52. 70,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,468. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

