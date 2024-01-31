Scarborough Advisors LLC Sells 20,172 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,172 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

USMV stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.48. 1,865,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

