Scarborough Advisors LLC Sells 22,578 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,578 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 847,264 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

