Scarborough Advisors LLC Sells 7,977 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Scarborough Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.31. 329,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,269. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

