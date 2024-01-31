Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,070,000.

Shares of FNDX opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $63.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

