Scout24 (ETR:G24) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.14

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €68.14 ($74.07) and last traded at €67.56 ($73.43), with a volume of 121451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €66.48 ($72.26).

The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.74.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

