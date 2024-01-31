Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 724 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,690,000 after buying an additional 5,236,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,770 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,085,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,177,000 after acquiring an additional 416,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346,687 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2617 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

