Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 116.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $645,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 842.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Up 0.6 %

Sempra stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

