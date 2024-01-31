Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Rises By 11.4%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $43,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131,287 shares in the last quarter.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Further Reading

