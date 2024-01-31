Short Interest in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expands By 9.1%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

AMTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aemetis from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aemetis by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Aemetis by 173.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Aemetis by 66.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 105.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

AMTX stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Aemetis has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $8.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

