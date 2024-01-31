Short Interest in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expands By 9.1%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aemetis from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMTX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis
Aemetis Price Performance
AMTX stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Aemetis has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $8.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aemetis
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.
