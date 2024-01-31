Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Drops By 8.3%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
AirNet Technology Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ ANTE opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. AirNet Technology has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.87.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
