Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Drops By 8.3%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ANTE opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. AirNet Technology has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.87.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

