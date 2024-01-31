Short Interest in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Grows By 13.6%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,800 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 631,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKYA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,482.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,579,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,286 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $3,471,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 80.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AKYA stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 121.74% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

