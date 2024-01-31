Short Interest in Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Drops By 12.3%

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ADLRF opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

