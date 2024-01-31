Short Interest in Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Drops By 12.3%

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Price Performance
ADLRF opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile
