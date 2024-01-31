Short Interest in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Decreases By 5.6%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Alto Ingredients from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALTO

Alto Ingredients Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.88. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $318.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.51 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 84.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 208,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,359,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 152,130 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 36.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 622,777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 11.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,080,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 210,420 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alto Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.