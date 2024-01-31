Short Interest in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Grows By 7.5%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the December 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Resources by 34.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the third quarter worth $35,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the third quarter worth $54,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Resources Stock Performance

AREC opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 95.82% and a net margin of 39.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on American Resources from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

See Also

