Short Interest in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Rises By 12.2%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AtriCure by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 221,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

