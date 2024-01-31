Short Interest in Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF) Decreases By 12.5%

Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Audinate Group Price Performance
Shares of AUDGF opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Audinate Group has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.
Audinate Group Company Profile
