Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Increases By 12.0%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AVLNF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

