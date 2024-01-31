Short Interest in Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Increases By 12.0%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:AVLNF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.
