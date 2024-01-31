Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Expands By 14.5%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,585,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 1,384,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

BAE Systems stock opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in BAE Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 214,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $2,065,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

