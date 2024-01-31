Short Interest in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Declines By 5.2%

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 747,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of BDC opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.10. Belden has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.50.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $626.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Belden will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDC. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter worth $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 403.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also

