Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Increases By 10.8%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,100 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 342,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 345.5 days.
Cascades Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CADNF remained flat at $11.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340. Cascades has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.
About Cascades
