Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Increases By 17.3%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Farmer Bros. Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $81.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 74.24% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Pace acquired 10,000 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,080.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 684,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

