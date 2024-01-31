Short Interest in First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Expands By 9.9%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,600 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 1,347,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

FFMGF stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. First Mining Gold has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Mining Gold from $0.80 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

