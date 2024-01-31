Short Interest in Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Increases By 13.4%

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,162,900 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 4,554,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNOXF remained flat at $5.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. Fortnox AB has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fortnox AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Fortnox AB (publ) operates a cloud-based business platform for financial administration for small businesses, accounting firms, associations, and schools. It offers industry solutions for bookkeeping, billing, quotation and order, salary, stock, time reporting, and receipt and travel. It also offers invoicing software and payroll program.

