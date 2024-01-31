Short Interest in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Drops By 5.1%

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 788,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $121.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $93.22 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.71 and its 200-day moving average is $113.03.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Garmin by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Garmin by 378.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

