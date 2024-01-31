Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Drops By 11.8%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTOY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

