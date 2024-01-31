Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Drops By 11.8%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLTOY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.
About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hellenic Telecommunications Organization
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Spotify stock’s 200% rally just had fresh fuel added
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Microsoft stock to $450? Here’s How
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 3 big banking stocks that just got upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.