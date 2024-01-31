Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Declines By 5.3%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

Shares of HFBL opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 68.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 42,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Further Reading

