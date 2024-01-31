Short Interest in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Grows By 14.3%

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Insider Transactions at Invivyd
In other news, major shareholder Adimab, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Invivyd stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,687,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,667,228.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVVD. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invivyd in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,739,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter worth $4,527,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invivyd by 187,270.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,327,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 2,325,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invivyd during the first quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invivyd by 17.6% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Invivyd Stock Up 4.3 %
Invivyd stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. 163,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,006. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. Invivyd has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $5.19.
Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invivyd will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
About Invivyd
Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.
