Short Interest in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Grows By 14.3%

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Invivyd

In other news, major shareholder Adimab, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Invivyd stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,687,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,667,228.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVVD. FMR LLC bought a new position in Invivyd in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,739,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter worth $4,527,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invivyd by 187,270.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,327,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 2,325,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invivyd during the first quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invivyd by 17.6% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IVVD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invivyd from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Invivyd from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Invivyd Stock Up 4.3 %

Invivyd stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. 163,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,006. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. Invivyd has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $5.19.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invivyd will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

