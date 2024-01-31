Short Interest in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Declines By 9.1%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNSA. TheStreet downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. 50,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $312,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $312,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $178,215.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,305.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $1,242,569. Corporate insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,378,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,565,000 after purchasing an additional 602,528 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 357,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,603,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $4,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.