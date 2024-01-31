Short Interest in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Grows By 8.2%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,800 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 617,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Kornit Digital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.77.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRNT. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Kornit Digital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 357.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 9,252.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Kornit Digital by 226.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.