Short Interest in Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Expands By 12.5%

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CCPPF remained flat at $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday. Shaftesbury Capital has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

About Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

