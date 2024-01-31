Siacoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.34 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $478.26 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,937.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00158276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.71 or 0.00548974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00385683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00162003 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,281,545,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,256,634,554 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.