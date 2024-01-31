Sidoti Csr Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Bassett Furniture Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

BSET has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

BSET opened at $16.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $141.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is -194.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.