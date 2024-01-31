Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,096 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,926,000 after purchasing an additional 223,984 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $166.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.73. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.61 and a 1-year high of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

