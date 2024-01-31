Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.