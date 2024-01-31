Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 243.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLN opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $583.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.28. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.14% and a negative net margin of 151.43%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLN. M28 Capital Management LP increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 149.3% during the second quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 217,900 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 236.6% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 1,194,926 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 293,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,120,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after acquiring an additional 161,315 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,415,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 121,955 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

