Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. Silgan also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.750 EPS.

SLGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,397.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Silgan by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

