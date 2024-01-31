Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,136 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.72% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $14,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after acquiring an additional 483,965 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,156,000 after acquiring an additional 362,407 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.0% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 2,799,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,722,000 after acquiring an additional 300,359 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,708,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,361,000 after acquiring an additional 402,548 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIX. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. 186,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,920. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 2.19. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

