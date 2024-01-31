SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Issues Earnings Results

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 26,930,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,105,684. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 44,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,082,379.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 143.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 56,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.
Further Reading
