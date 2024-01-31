SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. SoFi Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.070-0.080 EPS.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an underperform rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,015.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,084.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $81,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $76,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.