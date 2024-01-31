SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Down to $8.40

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.09. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 20,551,042 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,029,606.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Articles

