Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 396 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

