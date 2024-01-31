Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $1,164,873,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,476,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,491,000 after purchasing an additional 259,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.