Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,225 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.01 and a 200-day moving average of $218.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

